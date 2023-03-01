Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PROG by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in PROG by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,349,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

