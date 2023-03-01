Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Increased by Analyst

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 953,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

