Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Raised by William Blair

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprout Social in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Sprout Social’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprout Social’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

SPT opened at $60.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

