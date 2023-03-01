Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.98 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after buying an additional 140,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

