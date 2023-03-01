Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Cut by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

NYSE TDOC opened at $26.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $156,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

