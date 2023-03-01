Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Westlake in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $11.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share.

Westlake Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $119.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

