Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Q2 in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Q2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Q2’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Q2 stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

