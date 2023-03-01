QuantaSing Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:QSG) Quiet Period Set To End on March 6th

QuantaSing Group’s (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, March 6th. QuantaSing Group had issued 3,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $40,625,000 based on an initial share price of $12.50. During QuantaSing Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

QuantaSing Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QSG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. QuantaSing Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile



QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

