Raymond James Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMA. CSFB upped their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.00.

Emera Trading Down 1.0 %

Emera Announces Dividend

EMA opened at C$54.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

