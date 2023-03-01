Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.22%.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RC opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

