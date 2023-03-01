Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,483,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 887,338 shares.The stock last traded at $31.75 and had previously closed at $44.51.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Barclays increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

