Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 109,406 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

