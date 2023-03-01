Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xencor, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xencor in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.13 on Monday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,982,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

