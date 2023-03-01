Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $39.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of RVNC opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

