Rithm Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 20,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 311% compared to the typical volume of 4,972 call options.
Rithm Capital Stock Performance
NYSE RITM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
About Rithm Capital
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
