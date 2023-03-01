Rithm Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 20,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 311% compared to the typical volume of 4,972 call options.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.