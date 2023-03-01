Robert W. Baird Boosts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $52.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.60.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. Itron has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,380,610.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Itron by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

