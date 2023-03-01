Robert W. Baird Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $75.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.
Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the period.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
