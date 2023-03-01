Royal Bank of Canada Buys 57,361 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.61% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $72,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $309.79 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $402.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.64.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

