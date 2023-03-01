Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.41% of VeriSign worth $76,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign Price Performance

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average of $195.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

