Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Veeva Systems worth $65,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.