Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Biogen were worth $67,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

