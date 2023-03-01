Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $66,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

