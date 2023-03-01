Royal Bank of Canada Has $75.58 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 533,793 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 520,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,503.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 389,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after buying an additional 374,989 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

