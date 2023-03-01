Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.93% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $68,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.