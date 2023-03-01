Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $67,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WST opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

