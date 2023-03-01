Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $63,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,306,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,915,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

