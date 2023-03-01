Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 913,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,285 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $61,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

