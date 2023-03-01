Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.13% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $61,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after buying an additional 440,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

