Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,147 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $63,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $259.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

