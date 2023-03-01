Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,635 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $80,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $359.87 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $406.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

