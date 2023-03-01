Royal Bank of Canada Sells 40,237 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $72,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $262.81 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

