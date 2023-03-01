Royal Bank of Canada Sells 53,468 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,468 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Sanofi worth $67,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

SNY stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

