Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

FSZ opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.17 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

