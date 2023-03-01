Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 205,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 235,301 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $34.83.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RYI. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson
In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson
Ryerson Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Ryerson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
