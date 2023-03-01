Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

