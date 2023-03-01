Scotiabank Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

SIA stock opened at C$11.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.61 and a twelve month high of C$15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.04.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

