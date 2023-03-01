Scott Mac Meekin Purchases 14,388 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) insider Scott Mac Meekin bought 14,388 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($11,979.87).
Trifast Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £89.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,320.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.03. Trifast plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.50 ($1.70).
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
About Trifast
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
