Seele-N Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.57 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $118.16 million and $3.57 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00509832 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,476,403.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

