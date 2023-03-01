Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 7,063 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,811,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.