Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,213 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.