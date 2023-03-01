Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 636 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.6% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

