Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Ingevity worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ingevity by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

