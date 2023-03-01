Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

CLX opened at $155.44 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

