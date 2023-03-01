Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 266,639 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 2,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

OneSpan Price Performance

About OneSpan

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $536.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.