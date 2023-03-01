Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,534 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $8,579,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 88.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Timken Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TKR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.86.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

