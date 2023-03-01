Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.
NYSE:CMG opened at $1,491.08 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,531.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,549.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
