Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
See Also
