Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $31,184.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 85,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

