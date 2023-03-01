Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report released on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $4.72 on Monday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

