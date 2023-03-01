Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report released on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,785.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
