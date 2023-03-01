ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ShotSpotter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ShotSpotter’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

