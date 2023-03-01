Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIA. CIBC cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.29 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.61 and a 1 year high of C$15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.04.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

